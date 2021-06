Today is Graduation Day and Quebec Premier François Legault took the opportunity to congratulate students for their hard work and accomplishments over the past year. Legault also chose to share a photo of himself, presumably at his own graduation, with awful ‘70s hair.

“It’s Graduation Day. After all their efforts, our young people deserve to be recognized for their work, their success, but above all their resilience. Well done to all the graduates! “PS: Yes, I changed my hairstyle!”

C'est la Journée des finissants. Après tous leurs efforts, nos jeunes méritent qu'on souligne leur travail, leur réussite, mais surtout leur résilience. Bravo à tous les finissants! #fiersdenosfinissants 🎓



Ps: Oui, j'ai changé de coupe de cheveux! pic.twitter.com/vGb3NUJnvz — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 18, 2021 Happy Graduation Day in Quebec from François Legault

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.