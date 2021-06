Next weekend, The Contemporary Art Galleries Association is brining some of the world’s biggest cities a unique artistic experience. The first ever “Gallery Weekend” offers multiple routes across the country that allow audiences to explore the best galleries in their regions.

Gallery Weekend will take place in four areas across Montreal: Downtown, Rosemont/Little Italy, Plateau/Mile-End and the Southwest. There are 20 galleries to visit, with a total of 25 exhibitions.

The Contemporary Art Galleries Association has provided maps with the best routes to cover each region in the shortest distance. No route is over 50 minutes in walking distance. Alternatively, all of the provided routes are accessible by bike. Reservations are required for a number of the galleries, due to capacity limitations because of the pandemic.

The event encourages locals to, “Discover hundreds of artists through various special activities planned by the galleries.” Gallery Weekend will also be taking place in cities such as Berlin, Paris, London, Brussels, and Warsaw. The Montreal edition will be the first one to take place in Canada.

Montreal’s Gallery Weekend takes place from June 10 to 13. To learn more information, please visit their event page.

