While the Habs are off to a good start, we’re all wishing Jake Evans a smooth recovery.

Quebec Premier François Legault made his series prediction ahead of Wednesday night’s game where the Montreal Canadiens played the Winnipeg Jets in round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Habs pulled through with a 5-3 win, however the game ended with a horrific dirty hit on centreman Jake Evans by Winnepeg’s Mark Scheifele.

Legault posted his prediction in a video on Twitter, calling a Habs win against the Jets in six games. The premier briefly mentioned some of Winnipeg’s good players, including Kyle Connor, Nicolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, before highlighting the key strengths of the Montreal Canadiens: “four excellent lines” and our two stars, Carey Price and Nick Suzuki.

François Legault closed with a “Go Habs Go,” and alluded to the premier of Manitoba, Brian Pallister, having to wear the Montreal Canadiens jersey after the series is over.

Maple Leafs: ✅

Les Jets: On s'en vient!



Bon match tout le monde!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/R6pkVMjWd9 — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 2, 2021 François Legault predicts Montreal Canadiens will beat Winnipeg Jets in 6 games

