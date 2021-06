According to a new weekly survey by Leger Marketing, Quebec Premier François Legault is still the provincial leader in Canada with the highest approval rating regarding public health measures put in place in his province. Legault’s approval rating currently sits at 73%, 9% lower than it was in Leger’s previous approval survey, but significantly higher than those of some of his peers in other provinces: Brian Pallister of Manitoba (19%), Jason Kenney of Alberta (34%) and Doug Ford of Ontario (41%). Legault’s peak approval rating during the pandemic was 95%, in April 2020.

The poll did not include the Atlantic provinces in a way that they could be individually measured. John Horgan, the premier of British Columbia, sits in second place with an approval rating of 68%.

The approval rating of François Legault has dropped 9% to 73%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

