After former Montreal Expos left-fielder Tim Raines was pictured in Habs gear at game 2 of the Canadiens-Golden Knights series in Las Vegas Wednesday night, teammate Larry Walker also showed support to his former city ahead of last night’s game 3. Walker posted a photo of himself on Twitter wearing a Habs jersey, tagging Raines in the post with words of encouragement to the team, “Let’s go Habs!!!”

Larry Walker, nicknamed “Booger” by Montreal fans, played six seasons with the Expos, from 1989 to 1994. Throughout his career, Walker was a five-time All-Star (the first, in 1992 with the Expos) and a three-time MLB Batting Champion. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

I’m with ya ⁦@TimRaines30⁩ !!

Getting ready for game time!!!

Let’s go Habs!!! pic.twitter.com/yzaMhczz15 — Larry Walker (@Cdnmooselips33) June 18, 2021 Former Montreal Expo Larry Walker joins Tim Raines to cheer for Habs

The former Montreal Expos players appear to be good luck charms for the Habs thus far, as the Canadiens won again last night in one of the craziest games in recent memory, ending with a beautiful overtime goal by Josh Anderson (his second of the night). The Habs lead the series 2-1 and are set to play game 4 at 8 p.m. tomorrow night at the Bell Centre.

Go Habs Go!

