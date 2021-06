Former Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Chad Johnson made his professional boxing debut last night. His opponent was MMA fighter Brian Maxwell. Johnson, otherwise known as “Ochocino,” lasted four rounds of the fight but was knocked down in the final round.

Chad Johnson just got dropped 😭😭😭😭 @ochocinco #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/vlGiquHIrY — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) June 7, 2021 Chad Johnson took a nasty hit in last night’s boxing match.

Because this was an exhibition match, no winner was declared. However, Chad Johnson joked that he is out for blood in a post-fight interview. “I think I’m ready for McGregor,” the football star joked.

Chad Johnson played one season for the Montreal Alouettes in 2014. He appeared in only five games, scoring one touchdown. Johnson’s contract was for two seasons but he was suspended from the league for the 2015 season. The suspension was due to Johnson failing to show up to training camp.

Last night’s Showtime PPV fight card also featured matches between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, and Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina. The latter saw Jack win by TKO. Badou Jack was originally set to fight Montreal boxer Jean Pascal, however Pascal tested positive for steroids and was removed from the billing.

