Tim Raines, who played 13 seasons for the Montreal Expos, was cheering on the Habs in Las Vegas last night during the Canadiens’ 3-2 victory against the Golden Knights. The baseball legend posted a photo of himself at the game in a Canadiens masks, encouraging his “favourite hockey team” to “bring it home in the third period.”

Raines, a seven-time All-Star and four-time stolen base champion, played for the Montreal Expos from 1979 to 1990, and again in 2001. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Let's bring it home here in the third period, guys. Enjoying the game with the family, cheering on my favorite hockey team. #gohabsgo@CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/nyG1hLevT0 — Tim Raines (@TimRaines30) June 17, 2021

Despite being outshot 31 to 23, the Habs were able to hold on to their early lead in game 2 with help from a great performance by Carey Price in the second and third periods. With the series now tied 1-1, the Canadiens are on their way back to Montreal for games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

Go Habs Go!

