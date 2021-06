The postponed Euro 2020 soccer tournament is about to kick off this afternoon at 3 p.m., and as traditional rivalries begin to play out on the pitch, fans are getting into it, too. In Montreal, two businesses on St-Viateur are engaging in their own tradition, placing a bet over whether England or Italy will go further as Euro 2020 plays out. British-style pub Bishop & Bagg will of course be cheering for England while, a couple of blocks away, the Mile End flagship location of Café Olimpico is betting on Italy.

So A Italian, A Englishman and a Flag walk into a Cafe… As always we lay down the football bet between @cafeolimpico & @bishopandbagg

Who will do better in the tournament @England or the @azzurri ❓🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Stay tuned see what happens. #euro2020 #cafe #pub #football #culture pic.twitter.com/Q4WYjzLp9x — Paul Desbaillets (@pauldesbaillets) June 10, 2021 Euro 2020: The battle of St-Viateur, Bishop & Bagg vs. Café Olimpico

The staff from the losing business will have to wear merch from the other business for a full day once the tournament is over.

For more Euro 2020 details and predictions, please click here.

For more, please visit the Arts & Life section.