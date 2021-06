The more Canadians find out about Erin O’Toole, the more unpopular he becomes

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, the favourability of Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole has dropped to 28%, with unfavourability increasing to 56%. Unfavourable views of O’Toole started at 32% in September 2020, and have since increased steadily by 24% as more respondents made up their minds about the Conservative Party leader. Another poll conducted in January, six months into his party leadership, placed O’Toole’s favourability even lower than the previous party leader Andrew Scheer’s at the same time period.

O’Toole has been criticized for launching the divisive “Take Canada Back” campaign, and for voting against a motion condemning Islamophobia. As a result, his presence was poorly received in London, Ontario following the attack there last week. The CPC leader has also faced criticism from his own party due to the Conservatives’ new carbon pricing plan and progressive approach to social issues, including an overture to the LGBTQ2 community.

The current favourability of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits at 44%. The party leaders in Canada with the highest favourability are NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet, at 48% and 46% favourability, respectively. The party leader with the lowest favourability is Annamie Paul of the Green Party, at 23%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

