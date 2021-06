Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starts at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Dominique Ducharme confirms he’ll be back behind the Habs bench for Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens have just confirmed that Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme will be returning for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ducharme has been in isolation at home since having tested postive for COVID-19 on June 18, ahead of Game 3 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Luke Richardson, Alex Burrows and Sean Burke have been the interim coaching team.

Dominique Ducharme affirme qu'il devrait être de retour derrière le banc pour le match 3.



For the first time since 1993, the Habs have made the Stanley Cup Finals, with Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starting Monday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

