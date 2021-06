The all-star superhero film will revolve around the crime-solving adventures of the Justice League’s pets.

Keanu Reeves and Kevin Hart are both quite familiar with the blockbuster film genre. The two actors are the most recent additions to the cast of the forthcoming DC League of Super-Pets. The superhero film will revolve around the crime-solving adventures of the Justice League’s pets.

Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna and Natasha Lyonne also join the cast. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was previously announced as Krypto, Superman’s beloved dog. Hart will voice Ace the Bat-Hound, the Dark Knight’s pooch. No other characters have been disclosed for the time being.

This will be Johnson and Hart’s fifth time teaming up. They were previously paired together in Central Intelligence, Hobbes & Shaw (Hart has a cameo) and the two Jumanji sequels.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are friends and frequent collaborators, co-starring again in DC League of Super-Pets

This is far from Kevin Hart’s first time being cast as a talking animal. Hart played the once-evil bunny, Snowball, in The Secret Life of Pets franchise. Keanu Reeves also has experience in the field, having voiced the titular cat during a hallucination scene in Key & Peele’s Keanu flick.

Keanu Reeves played a talking cat in Keanu.

DC League of Super-Pets will be flying into theatres on May 20, 2022.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.