The free site will welcome beachgoers until Sept. 6.

Clock Beach in the Old Port of Montreal is opening on Saturday

The Old Port of Montreal announced today that Clock Beach will be open to visitors as of Saturday, June 19 until Sept. 6. The site will be free, and the Old Port area is open daily from 6 a.m. until midnight.

🏖️ Good news! Clock Beach opens this Saturday and will welcome you all summer long until September 6. And it's free! pic.twitter.com/u4rlFANWYk — Vieux-Port MontrĂ©al – Old Port of MontrĂ©al (@vieuxportmtl) June 16, 2021 Old Port Clock Beach opening June 19

