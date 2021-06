“Tommy Boy” and “Midnight Run” are a couple of the titles returning to the silver screen.

Cineplex will be showing classic movies all summer

Movie theatres have been open again in Quebec since February, sans popcorn. Cineplex theatres have been showing the latest in both blockbusters and award-worthy content. Titles such as Spiral, Minari and Mortal Combat have played on their silver screens since the reopening.

This summer, Cineplex will be presenting many classic movies in their cinemas across the country. This falls under both their “Classic Films” and “Flashback Film Series” programming.

The programming includes a number of timeless rewatchables. Here is the list of already-announced films:

I Love You, Man

Directed by John Hamburg, starring Jason Segel and Paul Rudd. Screening now until June 3.

Tommy Boy

Directed by Peter Segal, starring Chris Farley and David Spade. Begins screening on June 4.

Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome

Cineplex will be screening the black and white rerelease of the film.

Directed by George Miller, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. Begins screening on June 11.

The Birdcage

Directed by Martin Brest Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Begins screening on June 11.

Cineplex will be scheduling new films every month. Be sure to keep posted to the “Events” section on their website for more updates.

