Renowned Old Montreal restaurant le Bremner is closing after 10 years. The announcement was made via the Crownsalts Instagram account, which represents le Bremner as well as Garde Manger, the other Montreal restaurant co-owned by chef Chuck Hughes. The post explained that water damage due to a fire in the building in early 2020 has still not been repaired, a situation that led to a lengthy legal battle, finally forcing the establishment to vacate the premises.

“It’s with heavy hearts but incredible memories that we’re moving on to greener pastures. So much love and thanks to our clients, staff, friends and family for all the support over the last decade – it has been a true pleasure. Stay tuned, we’re eager to share the next part of our journey with all of you.”

In better news, Garde Manger will be reopening for indoor dining this Thursday, June 10. (For more information, please click here.)

