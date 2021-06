Cinema and sports have always been joined at the hip. Sports has a narrative substance of its own, not to mention a sense of showmanship and star power, which combines perfectly with the splendour of Hollywood.

This is particularly evident with sports betting and films about football. The level of drama and emotional investment woven into a story is no better expressed than in movies. So check out some of the most popular football movies of all time:

Varsity Blues

Varsity Blues is the quintessential football film, yet in addition, it consummately catches the ferocity of youth. Stunning scenes work around the electric set of Texas high school football.

Brian’s Song

We defy to find anyone who didn’t shed a tear in the final scene of Brian’s Song. A definitive tragedy football film and a study on the punishing realities of life. This 1971 film recounts the genuine story of Gale Sayers and Brian Piccolo, who became good friends during their playing days with NFL cornerstone franchise the Chicago Bears.

Brian’s Song is such a great film that even Packers fans will wind up pulling for the Bears after watching. While the oldest film on the list, it holds its own in the pantheon of football movies.

Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights delves into what it means to embrace football in high school in Texas. It examines the cost of the game on personal connections, physical and mental health, and the far-reaching effects that it has on the community. It tackles these issues, helping the audience understand why people seem to accept the cost of taking on the burden associated with football, when it may be to their detriment.

The Program

A piece of a lot of football fan’s childhoods, The Program is of course on the list. Some of the drama and portrayals may be dated, however very few movies can match the level of authenticity portrayed here. The Program takes you on the field during drills and workouts.

All the more significantly, the film features what’s going on with school football programs the nation over, including doping, players taking cash payments to influence high school football, the corners being cut for young athletes at these establishments — all issues that are relevant to this day.

And that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Any Given Sunday

Any Given Sunday may have been altogether too authentic to like the powers that be in football. Nonetheless, this list would be hollow if this entry didn’t make it. Boasting a noteworthy cast with Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, LL Cool J, and many more, the film sets a standard for what a football movie can be.

Jamie Foxx nailed his role in the film. Barely any football motion pictures have captured the game like Any Given Sunday. This was an unforgiving and relentless glance at a brutal match that individuals love. It is an undisputed work of art.

Conclusion

The excitement of pulling for a dark horse to reach outlandish heights, the thrilling twists that will keep you on your toes — there are few types of entertainment that can evoke the rollercoaster feelings of football, yet throughout the history of cinema, Hollywood has, on occasion, totally taken advantage of that sensation. Sports movies will consistently be a thing, but football films are something else.