In a press conference today, Habs right-winger Brendan Gallagher responded with a smirk to a reporter who suggested that many people don’t think the Montreal Canadiens have a chance of winning the Stanley Cup. He went on to state that the team doesn’t care about the doubters.

“Same thing we’ve said all along, don’t really care. We know what we are as a hockey team. And we believe in each other, we believe that when we play the way we need to play — we play our game, we dictate the style of hockey it is — that we can compete with anyone. I think we’ve shown that here through three rounds. “Game 1, we got away from that. I don’t know if it was being in the Finals for the first time and maybe trying to do a little bit too much. We made the game a little bit easier on them, fed into what they do well, and they took advantage and played a good game. But for us tonight, it’s just getting back to our strengths to make sure that we are controlling the style of the game that we’re playing here tonight.” —Brendan Gallagher

Gallagher also confirmed today that he did not have a concussion after Game 1 despite being thrown to the ice without his helmet on by Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev, resulting in one of the gorier hockey images in recent memory (as seen above).

Watch the press conference in its entirety here:

Brendan Gallagher s'adresse aux médias via Zoom en direct.



Brendan Gallagher is addressing the media live via Zoom.
#GoHabsGo https://t.co/iSF1ca28HB — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 30, 2021

Game 2 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning takes place tonight at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

