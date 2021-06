BREAKING: Quebec may be able to have proms after all

Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda has confirmed that the province is re-evaluating its stance on high-school proms. One potential alternative being investigated is the possibility of having proms later in the summer, when more kids have been vaccinated.

Either way, the decision to allow proms in Quebec would be based on the condition that 75% of students have received both vaccine doses. Currently 43% of the 12–17 group have received their first dose or already made an appointment to do so.

Yesterday the Lester B. Pearson School Board in Montreal announced that their proms would be cancelled.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

