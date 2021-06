The light will ring every time the Habs score for the rest of the playoffs.

Big Red Budweiser Goal Light arrives to celebrate Montreal as King of the North

To celebrate the Montreal Canadiens as the winner of the North Division in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Budweiser has transported its “Big Red” Goal Light to the city, installing it in front of La Cage at Complexe Desjardins. Retired Montreal Canadiens players Maxim Lapierre and Guillaume Latendresse were on site downtown today to help kick off the occasion.

“As the next series begins, Budweiser crowns Montreal the King of the North by delivering its iconic 20-foot, fully-functional Goal Light to downtown Montreal this Saturday. This celebratory beacon will ring for every goal by the Montreal Canadiens in what will undoubtedly be an electric semi-finals. Hopefully the feat of 1993 happens again this year!”

As promised, Budweiser Canada will send a free beer to any Montrealer who registers on their site — see more details here.

