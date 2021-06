It is no secret that OutKast member Big Boi is a big fan of Kate Bush. The rapper has gushed about his love for the “Wuthering Heights” singer in multiple interviews. For years, he has expressed his desire to collaborate with Bush.

It looks like Big Boi’s dreams are finally coming true. In a recent thread of tweets, the Georgia emcee seemingly confirmed a forthcoming song with Bush:

Dropping the Big Sleep Over Album with Sleepy Brown first …this year https://t.co/foZ0Vay4on — Big Boi (@BigBoi) June 8, 2021

As the tweets explain, fans could expect the collaboration as soon as later this year. Big Boi seems to be saving his Kate Bush duet for a forthcoming solo album. He will first drop a joint album titled Big Sleep Over alongside R&B singer Sleepy Brown.

Kate Bush is notoriously reclusive and has rarely performed live. Her most recent album, 50 Words for Snow, came out in 2011. Bush was announced as a 2021 nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, she did not make this year’s class.

Big Boi has made several treks to Montreal in the past decade. Since 2011, he has performed twice as a solo act and once alongside Andre 3000, headlining Osheaga 2014. The “Shutterbugg” artist will soon open for Wu-Tang Clan at Colorado’s infamous Red Rocks Amphitheater.

