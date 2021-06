Public health has approved crowds of 3,500 for big events and festivals starting this Thursday.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that the capacity for festivals and events in Quebec will be increased from 2,500 to 3,500 attendees on Thursday, June 17. Dubé confirmed that this new public health guideline will apply to both indoor and outdoor events, with up to 14 audience sections, each with a limit of 250 people.

“The epidemiological situation allows it. This is good news for the cultural community and for Montreal Canadiens fans.” —Christian Dubé

The Montreal Canadiens play their first home game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights this Friday, June 18. The Bell Centre will happily accommodate the extra 1,000 Habs fans to cheer on the team.

❗️Nouveautés dès jeudi pour les festivals et événements:

➡️ Max 3500 personnes (int. ou ext.)

➡️ Max 14 sections, avec limite de 250 pers. chacune



❗️Nouveautés dès jeudi pour les festivals et événements:

➡️ Max 3500 personnes (int. ou ext.)

➡️ Max 14 sections, avec limite de 250 pers. chacune

La situation épidémio le permet. C'est une bonne nouvelle pour le milieu culturel et pour les fans du CH. https://t.co/3zLu8tN28Z — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 15, 2021

