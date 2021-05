Cruella, the last season of The Kominsky Method, Panic and more new series and movies.

New on Netflix

The third and final season of the old-man comedy The Kominsky Method premieres today; Michael Douglas stars alongside newcomer Morgan Freeman (replacing Alan Arkin) with season 2 guest stars Paul Reiser and Kathleen Turner now bumped up to series regulars. It premieres today alongside part 2 of season 5 of Lucifer.

Psyhco (new on Netflix)

Other beginning-of-the-month highlights include Erin Brockovich (June 2), both versions of Psycho (June 2), the Swedish drag comedy Dancing Queens (June 3) and Ben Affleck’s The Town (June 1).

New on Amazon Prime Video

Panic (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Writer Lauren Oliver adapts her own novel with Panic, a YA drama in which teenagers participate in a competition that will allow them to leave their small town. All 10 episodes premiere today, May 28.

New on Crave

The Climb (new on Crave)

Crave has Armando Ianucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield and Michael Angelo Covino’s The Climb, both coming out today alongside a new comedy special from Lavell Crawford (Breaking Bad). On June 2, you can stream Paul Gross’s Passchendaele as well as the coming-of-age drag drama Jump, Darling.

New on Disney Plus

Although it also opens in theatres today, Craig Gillespie’s Cruella is available for streaming as part of Disney Plus’s Premier Access program for an additional fee.

New on Tubi

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (new on Trubi)

Highlights over at Tubi this month include Ghost in the Shell, Green Lantern, the 2014 iteration of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Austin Powers in Goldmember.

New on Criterion Channel

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion has retrospectives of screwball actress Carole Lombard, three early films by John Waters, seven films starring Judy Holliday, LGBTQ documentarians Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, 11 films from Spanish satirist Luis Garcia Berlanga and a new 10-film edition of their ongoing retrospective Queersighted. Other highlights include Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Mike Leigh’s Topsy-Turvy, Todd Haynes’s Safe, Jean Cocteau’s Orphic Trilogy and two new installments in Martin Scorsese’s ongoing World Cinema Project.

