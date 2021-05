A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and CBC Gem

New on Netflix

Master of None season 3 (new on Netflix)

Army of the Dead may be one of the highest-profile Netflix productions yet. It’s certainly the biggest one of 2021, pairing hotly disputed director Zack Snyder with the genre he first cut his teeth on: zombies. Dave Bautista stars as a man tasked with recovering millions of dollars from a Las Vegas vault after the city has been cordoned off due to a zombie apocalypse. It’s out today.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen or heard anything about Master of None following accusations of sexual misconduct towards showrunner and lead actor Aziz Ansari. The show returns with Lena Waithe as the lead character. She had been a mainstay of previous seasons in a supporting role, though an episode centered around her character in season 2 gives us an idea of what to expect of these new episodes, directed by Ansari and co-written by him and Waithe. It drops on Sunday, May 23.

Other highlights include Jordan Peele’s Us (May 23), the bizarre horror reboot of the Banana Splits (May 27), a documentary series with the self-explanatory title High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (May 26), the Israel crime show Black Space (May 27th) and Blue Miracle, a let’s-save-the-orphanage-by-winning-a-fishing-competition thing with Dennis Quaid and Raymond Cruz.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Solos (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Solos is a seven-part anthology series with a different lead actor in each installment. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie and Helen Mirren. It premieres today alongside Pink: All I Know So Far, a feature-length documentary about the singer Pink directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey.

New on Crave

In Treatment (new on Crave)

In Treatment, the innovative HBO “therapy” show that originally starred Gabriel Byrne, returns for a belated fourth season with Uzo Aduba in the lead role of therapist Brooke Lawrence. The format is somewhat different this time around as the show is no longer a daily show with a different patient being featured each day of the week. It premieres on May 23 alongside the first episode of season 4 of The Chi, the show created by the aforementioned Lena Waithe and the first episode of season 3 of Black Monday, the ’80s stock-market comedy starring Don Cheadle and co-created by David Caspe (Happy Endings).

Movie-wise, you can catch up on Wonder Woman 1984 or Dog Days, a romantic comedy directed by Ken Marino. Both are out today.

New on Apple TV+

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (new on Apple TV+)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is a self-explanatory documentary miniseries that posits 1971 as the most important year in music history. Your mileage may vary depending on your particular rate of boomerdom.

New on Disney Plus

Akashinga: The Brave Ones (new on Disney Plus)

There’s nothing “new” besides episodes of ongoing shows, but interesting additions including the first and only season of the Lil’ Rel Howery sitcom Rel, two season of the espionage show Deep State starring Walton Goggins and Mark Strong and Akashinga: The Brave Ones, a documentary about elephant poaching from National Geographic.

New on CBC Gem

Twenties (new on CBC Gem)

DNA is a Danish detective drama starring Italian for Beginners’ Anders W. Berthelsen as a cop investigating the case of a missing child when his own child goes missing. It premieres today alongside season 6 of Call the Midwife and Twenties, a half-hour comedy created by… you guessed it, Lena Waithe. Finally, you can catch the hour-long documentary Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland, about the pioneering transgender musician.

