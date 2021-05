There are a number of anti-lockdown and May Day protests happening in Montreal today.

Mayor Valérie Plante has commented on the numerous protests going on today in Montreal, singling out the anti-lockdown protest at the Olympic Stadium, which forced vaccinations there to be relocated to other centres in the city. Plante confirmed that she respects the right to protest, but expressed concern about the lack of respect for sanitary measures, which could delay the reopening this summer.

“The protests underway, including the one at the Olympic Stadium, worry me. Demonstrating is a right and I am not questioning that. Everyone wants a return to normalcy, and sanitary measures serve that purpose. Ensuring a dynamic and more normal summer. They must be respected.”

Les manifs en cours, dont celle au Stade Olympique, me préoccupent. Manifester est un droit et je ne remets pas ça en question. Tout le monde veut un retour à la normale, et mesures sanitaires servent ce but. Assurer un été dynamique et plus normal. Il faut les respecter. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 1, 2021 Valérie Plante: The protest at the Olympic Stadium worries me

There are a number of May Day protests happening in the city today. Here is some footage from the anti-lockdown protest happening at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

Foule calme, quelques interventions policières seulement pour l’instant. Nous croisons des manifestants venus de plusieurs villes du Québec. On demande un débat public sur les mesures sanitaires #manifencours pic.twitter.com/0tfiXmw5Hf — Rose St-Pierre (@RoseStPierre1) May 1, 2021

24/24! Lots of pandemic-deniers will be in the streets, but there are also several protests in the working class tradition of #MayDay, providing a counter-message to conspiracy-theorists & a message of clear solidarity with workers. See you on the streets! #manifencours #polmtl — Jaggi Singh (@JaggiMontreal) April 30, 2021

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.