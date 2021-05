The city’s hip hop and R&B scenes are stronger than ever. Today, two of the most talented R&B and hip hop artists in Montreal, who happen to be women, have released new singles and accompanying music videos. Here is what you should be listening to this weekend:

Zeina, “Teach”

LISTEN: Two new tracks by Montreal hip hop/R&B women artists

Zeina has been on a hot streak in 2021. She follows singles “TKT Freestyle” and “Levels” with the sultry R&B rooted “Teach,” a straight bedroom anthem. She had the following to say about the sensual song:

“I wrote this at home and wanted to channel the sexy sound of that sample and beat I heard in a studio. I wanted to really express sexuality from a woman’s point of view but this can apply to any person, not just women — it’s just expressing sexual confidence. I feel like it’s a topic that should be talked about more and I wanted to be one of the people to do it.”

Naya Ali, “Another One”

Naya Ali is back with “Another One,” produced by Adrian X, Chase Wav., John Brown and Ali herself. The rapper broke down the meaning of the song in a Complex Canada interview:

“It’s about elevating to new heights, as much for myself as for the culture, because everything that I do, I really take it to heart. I want to bring value to people’s lives and the culture, even art as a whole. So this is a celebration of Black Excellence.”

