Team Canada is attempting to qualify for Olympic Basketball for the first time since 2000.

Two basketball players from Montreal have secured roster spots on Team Canada for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament training camp. Khem Birch (Toronto Raptors) and Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) will both lend their talents to the team.

2019 NBA Champion Nick Nurse will be coaching the team. The training camp will take place in the Toronto Raptors’ temporary Tampa Bay facilities from this past season. The team will then travel back home, where one of the four FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be hosted in Victoria, BC. The tournament will take place between June 29-July 4 at the Victoria Memorial Arena.

Khem Birch and Luguentz Dort made NBA history earlier this year. Along with Chris Boucher, the three Montrealers all appeared on a starting lineup. This was the first time three Montrealers achieved such a feat in the league’s history.

Boucher has confirmed he will not join the team due to his ongoing road to recovery. Boucher injured his knee towards the end of the NBA season.

To all my Team Canada fans asking why I’m not on the roster- I’m disappointed that I won’t be playing this summer but I’ve decided to take the time to continue rehabbing my knee to make sure I’m 100% next season. Trust I’ll be watching from home & rooting for all my brothers! 🇨🇦 — Chris Boucher (@chrisboucher) May 27, 2021

Team Canada has not appeared in the Olympics for basketball since 2000. The qualifying tournament will be available to watch on CBC and can also be streamed on DAZN as well. Right now, Team Canada sits at 21st place in the FIBA World Ranking.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.