“Local poets and artists will speak and voice their collective solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Montreal community organization Howl Arts and the Suoni per il Popolo festival are co-presenting Poetry for Palestine “a community gathering, speak out and poetry reading to express support and solidarity with the Palestinian people.” The event, happening on Wednesday outside Laurier metro station, was organized in light of the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. According to the Gaza Health Minister, 219 Palestinians have been killed over the past week, while officials in Israel says that 12 Israelis have died during the same period.

“Local poets and artists will speak and voice their collective solidarity with the Palestinian people who are facing the incredible violence of the Israeli state military forces right now. “Community organizers will communicate the urgency of standing with Palestine today. This gathering also aims to clearly advocate and build support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.“

Poetry for Palestine will feature over a dozen Montreal poets, including Razan AlSalah, Mojeanne Behzadi, Ehab Lotayef, Merya Ramoul, Hubert Gendron-Blais, Hadi Eid, Dana ElSaleh, Mireya Bayancela, Lucine Serhan, Sami Basbous, Amy Darwish, Emné Nasereddine, Moe Clark, Mahta Ria and Qizha.

Organizers expect spectators to abide by current public health regulations.

Poetry for Palestine is happening outside Laurier metro (Laurier/Rivard exit) on Wednesday, May 19, 5–7:15 p.m. For more information, please consult the Facebook event page.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.