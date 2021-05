The vaccine rollout for the general population in Quebec continues today, with vaccination appointments for the 40 to 44 age group available as of Tuesday night — a little earlier than scheduled as per the calendar shared by Health Minister Christian Dubé last week.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can now be made for anyone aged 40 to 44, anywhere in Quebec, via ClicSanté. Every two days, eligibility will open up for the next five-year age range:

May 7: age 35 to 39

May 10: age 30 to 34

May 12: age 25 to 29

May 14: age 18 to 24

VACCINATION | Rappel : les personnes de 40 ans et plus peuvent maintenant prendre rendez-vous pour se faire vacciner :

💻 https://t.co/hXhvWpnzEv

📞 514 644-4545

Pour plus d’information sur la campagne de vaccination à Montréal : https://t.co/yrXsdWuEsU pic.twitter.com/jxoydJB41G — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) May 5, 2021 TODAY: Quebecers 40-44 can make their vaccine appointments

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

