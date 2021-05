Before they turn the summer into dust.

The vaccine rollout for the general population in Quebec continues today, with vaccination appointments for the 30 to 34 age group available as of Sunday night — once again, a little earlier than scheduled as per the calendar shared by Health Minister Christian Dubé last week.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can now be made for anyone aged 30 to 34, anywhere in Quebec, via ClicSanté. Every two days, eligibility will open up for the next five-year age range:

May 12: age 25 to 29

May 14: age 18 to 24

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

