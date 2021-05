Raising awareness about violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people in this country.

May 5 is Red Dress Day across Canada, a day to commemorate as well as raise awareness about the disproportionate number of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people in this country.

The national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women found that “persistent and deliberate human and Indigenous rights violations and abuses” were the root causes of these rates of violence. The report called for justice and for changes to social services, the justice system and other areas where systemic racism exists in Canada.

Red dresses began to be used as a symbol for the tragic disappearances and death of Indigenous women in 2011 with the REDress Project by Winnipeg-based Métis artist Jaime Black, as recently explored by Vogue.

Today, messages and comments to mark Red Dress Day were shared by Indigenous organizations, politicians and even the RCMP, whose historical and even contemporary relationship with the First Nations community in this country is troubling, to say the least.

On #RedDressDay and every day, AFN honours survivors of gender based violence and stands in solidarity with families seeking justice for their loved ones. #MMIWG2S #WearRed pic.twitter.com/6GrMTs3F7m — AFN (@AFN_Updates) May 5, 2021

Today is #RedDressDay



National Indigenous Women's Resource Center has a large collection of resources available for free, ranging from webinars and posters. https://t.co/0BBqwXIkFg pic.twitter.com/oz4431BQFP — Anishinabek Nation (@AnishNation) May 5, 2021

Today is #RedDressDay, the National Day of Awareness for #MMIWG & 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. We encourage everyone in 🇨🇦 to wear red to honour the lives lost & support families, survivors & all the lives forever changed by violence toward Indigenous women, girls & the 2S+ community. pic.twitter.com/dvQdJNbbFU — Carolyn Bennett (@Carolyn_Bennett) May 5, 2021

Today on #RedDressDay we honour and remember the missing & murdered Indigenous women, girls & two spirited people who were taken from their loved ones



We will continue to fight for the government to take actions on #MMIWG Calls to Justice ✊🏽 https://t.co/F2HTtnAgIC — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) May 5, 2021

The red dress commemorates and helps raise awareness for the over representation of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people. On #RedDressDay and every day, we remember them. #MMIWG https://t.co/M6rSdWpgxi pic.twitter.com/ihPGtXY7CH — RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) May 5, 2021

