JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada last week, from April 26 to May 2. Topping the TV shows list was critically acclaimed dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale starring Elisabeth Moss, which is available in Canada on Crave. In second place was Mare of Easttown (Crave Canada); Shadow and Bone (Netflix) took third place.

At the top of the Movies list was Nomadland, which premiered in Canada April 9 on Star via Disney Plus. In second and third place were The Father (VOD)and Sound of Metal (Hoopla).

The Top 10 movies and TV series in Canada have been placed below.

Rank* Movies TV shows 1 Nomadland The Handmaid’s Tale 2 The Father Mare of Easttown 3 Sound of Metal Shadow and Bone 4 Minari Line of Duty 5 Promising Young Woman Rick and Morty 6 Druk: Another Round It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 7 Mortal Kombat Superstore 8 Judas and the Black Messiah The Nevers 9 Stowaway The Americans 10 Nobody Dexter The Handmaid’s Tale and Nomadland top streaming charts in Canada (*Based on JustWatch popularity score)

The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on movies and TV shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more. For more on JustWatch, please visit their website.

