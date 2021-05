The Concordia Film Festival launches its 48th edition on May 6, 2021. Though Concordia University has a healthy and vibrant film school, the festival isn’t run exclusively by its film departments. Instead, students from different departments band together to run the festival, which does nevertheless feature a program that skews heavily on work from students in the Film Studies, Film Production and Film Animation departments. The Concordia Film Festival is still, to this day, the largest and oldest student-run film festival in North America.

This year’s virtual edition is made up of a selection of films made by Concordia students as well as other film students from across the world. This second section, split into five sub-sections, is called Spotlight: Documentary, Experimental, Lights Out (the fest’s genre film section), Visions (which focuses on underrepresented voices) and Canadian Fiction.

The festival also features a #CFFTalks section with panel discussions. This year, panels include a discussion with Chris Bavota and Lee Paula Springer, the team behind the award-winning horror film Dead Dicks, which played at Fantasia in 2019. The talk will be led by CFF co-director Vincenzo Nappi. The other talk features artist and academic Dr. Ayanna Dozier in conversation with Film Production student and filmmaker Emem Etti. Also very recently announced is a discussion with Blood Quantum director Jeff Barnaby. These discussions are being held on Facebook, and more information can be found at the CFF’s Facebook page.

The Concordia Film Festival is totally free, but virtual places are limited, so act fast.

The CFF runs through May 9. To stream the films, please visit the CFF website.

