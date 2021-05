The switch from 8 to 9:30 p.m. has only made a slight difference in adherence to safety measures.

Montreal police have announced that they received 553 calls from May 3 to 9 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. This is an increase in the number of calls from the previous week, which were 522 (+31). The SPVM also confirmed that Montreal police handed out 836 tickets (-42) related to pandemic infractions, including 479 (-32) for curfew violations; this represents the third highest week of tickets since the pandemic began.

Week ending Calls made to Montreal police Total tickets for pandemic infractions Curfew tickets May 9 553 836 479 May 2 522 878 511 April 25 612 820 475 April 18 728 684 402 April 11 1547 1,005 538 April 4 737 797 407 March 28 608 431 319 March 21 511 431 230 March 14 421 516 230 March 7 383 372 263 Feb. 28 357 552 332 Feb. 21 382 450 298 Feb. 14 428 477 280 Feb. 7 448 586 219 Jan. 31 536 699 323 Jan. 24 545 773 396 Jan. 17 760 583 353 Jan. 11 800 297 185 Jan. 3 903 305 Dec. 27 693 34 Dec. 20 530 353 Dec. 13 587 74 Dec. 6 410 177 Nov. 29 365 82 Nov. 22 365 71 Nov. 15 545 106 Nov. 8 589 179 Nov. 1 470 58 Oct. 25 557 105 Oct. 18 600 109 Oct. 11 765 28

Données #COVID19 | Du 3 au 9 mai, le #SPVM a reçu 553 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 836 constats ou RIG et, de ce nombre, 479 ont été émis pour le non-respect du couvre-feu. pic.twitter.com/kc8kSdutc9 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 10, 2021 The SPVM has announced that Montreal police issued 836 tickets for pandemic infractions, including 479 for breaking curfew.

