The news comes following the release of the comedian’s first book today.

With the release of his first book Yearbook today, Seth Rogen has been busy on the press circuit. This includes a terrific guest appearance on Earwolf’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast yesterday.

Today, SiriusXM announced that Rogen will be launching a podcast of his own later this year. The podcast will also be available on the Earwolf network, whose parent company is SiriusXM. The podcast will see Rogen bringing on a weekly guest, who will be “talking about a single story each week.”

Seth Rogen expressed his excitement for the forthcoming podcast in a statement. “Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments,” the Knocked Up comedian explained.

The comedian’s next role is as Rand Gauthier, the man who is believed to have stolen Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape in 1995. First-look images of the series Pam & Tommy were released last week.

You can order a copy of Seth Rogen’s Yearbook here.

