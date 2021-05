This is Rick Ross’ second book, after his 2019 memoir.

Rick Ross is a true Renaissance man: Rapper, Wingstop franchise owner, Magnum Condoms spokesperson, New York Times best-seller. The Boss will hone in on the latter talent once again.

On September 7, Rick Ross will release his second book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire. Ross will teach aspiring business people his keys to success, using examples from his many ventures.

This will be the Miami-based artist’s second book. He previously released an autobiography in 2019, titled, Hurricanes: A Memoir. Its co-writer, Neil Martinez-Belkin, has reunited with Ross to help pen The Perfect Day to Boss Up.

Business self-help books have written by rappers have been very popular over the past couple of years. 2020 saw releases by both Gucci Mane (The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness) and 50 Cent (Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter) in this category.

As far as music goes, the “The Boss” rapper is hard at work on his eleventh solo album. Richer Than I’ve Ever Been is expected to arrive later this year, via Ross’ Maybach Music Group label.

