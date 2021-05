“Snoop Dogg keeps it simple, working with all but 10 beatmakers over the project’s 10 tracks to create some steady G-Funk slappers.”

Snoop Dogg, From tha Streets 2 tha Suites (Create Music Group)

Snoop Dogg has been prolific over the past decade, dropping a whopping 11 albums, both solo and collaborative. Released on 4/20, From tha Streets 2 tha Suites is a low-stakes effort with plenty to offer. There are no star-studded features or producers this time around, nor a bloated track list. Instead, Doggy Dogg keeps it simple, working with all but 10 beatmakers over the project’s 10 tracks to create some steady G-Funk slappers. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. This is Snoop’s best body of work since 2015’s BUSH. 7/10 Trial Track: “Roaches in My Ashtray” (feat. ProHoeZak)

“Roaches in My Ashtray” (feat. ProHoeZak) from From tha Streets 2 tha Suites by Snoop Dogg

This review was originally published in the May issue of Cult MTL.

