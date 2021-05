Erica Pomerance, En concert au Petit Québec Libre (Tour de bras/Trésor National)

Montreal filmmaker and folk singer Erica Pomerance had only released one record before this session was unearthed by the fine folks at Trésor National. 1973’s En concert is a pretty different experience from her 1969 free-folk freakout on ESP. It’s a pared-down, righteous set sung entirely in French that crackles with electric fury. As Pomerance herself insists, she’s no Joni Mitchell — the songs are closer to raw talking blues mixed by East Village hippie experimentalism (i.e. the Fugs) and a dash of Patti Smith. Though the recording itself is fairly barebones and lo-fi, En concert au Petit Québec Libre is an inestimable document of a singular voice in the Quebec musical landscape. 7/10 Trial Track: “J’ai mon voyage”

For more on Erica Pomerance, please visit Bandcamp. This review was originally published in the May issue of Cult MTL.

