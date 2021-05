Bridgerton is one of the most successful Netflix series to date. The period drama has won over the hearts of many, reaching 82 million households within its first season alone. Season 2 is currently in the works and the streaming service has already announced that the show had been renewed for both third and fourth seasons.

Netflix and production company Shondaland have just announced even more exciting news about the show. Fan favourite and series monarch Queen Charlotte is getting her very own spinoff series. The show is set to be an origin story and will focus on “the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte.” Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury are also set to make appearances.

“As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” exclaimed Shonda Rhimes, executive producer of the series. Rhimes serves as a writer on the forthcoming spinoff, with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica co-executive producing.

