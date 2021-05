In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé provided an update on the vaccine rollout, specifically for the 530,000 Quebecers aged 12–17 — which represents 6% of the province’s population. Teens will be able to get vaccinated as of tomorrow (May 21), at one of the drive-through spots (Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and the airport), at mass vaccination sites (appointments can be made as of May 25) or, during the weeks of June 7 and 14, through their school. Kids under 14 will need a permission slip from their parents.

Dubé, who was in the company of other ministers including Education Minister Jean-François Roberge as well as vaccine campaign director Daniel Paré, said that the majority of kids aged 12–17 will receive their second doses before school begins on Aug. 21–22. The goal, as with all age groups, is to get at least 75% of this demographic vaccinated.

Dubé also noted that 360,000 Quebecers aged 18–44 have not yet made their vaccination appointments, and encouraged them to do so before the 12–17 group starts booking their shots on May 25.

Paré confirmed that Quebecers aged 12–17 will be receiving the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine exclusively.

