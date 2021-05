Health Minister Christian Dubé still reassured Quebecers of the vaccine’s overall effectiveness.

Quebec will no longer give out first doses of AstraZeneca

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has just announced that the province will no longer be giving out first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to Dubé, public health has reevaluated their position on AstraZeneca due to the increased number of blood clots caused by the vaccine.

In a statement this morning, the health minister nevertheless reassured Quebecers of the vaccine’s overall effectiveness.

“In the past few hours, MS has shifted its stance on the AZ vaccine. The remaining AZ appointments for the 1st doses were therefore canceled this morning. However, I want to reassure Quebecers who received AZ in the 1st dose: its effectiveness is high and lasting.” —Christian Dubé, Quebec Health Minister

Dans les dernières heures, la SP a évolué sa position sur le vaccin AZ.



Les rdv restants AZ pour les 1ère doses ont donc été annulés ce matin.



Je veux cependant rassurer les Québécois qui ont reçu AZ en 1ère dose: son efficacité est élevée et durable. https://t.co/xc7S1pXXUi — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) May 13, 2021 Quebec will no longer give out first doses of AstraZeneca

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.