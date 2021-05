Quebec to vaccinate 12–17 age group with both doses by September

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé held a press conference this afternoon to provide a provincial update on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Following Health Canada’s approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for kids 12–15 yesterday, Quebec public health has okayed a plan to vaccinate all teens, aged 12 to 17, before the next school year begins.

First doses are due to be administered to the 12–17 (high school) group by the end of June, with second doses coming before school begins in late August or early September.

Those under 14 will need parental approval to receive the vaccine.

All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

