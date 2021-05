Alberta was the province least likely to support the goal.

Quebec is the province most in favour of reaching Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

A new study by Leger Marketing has taken a look at the public perception of Canada and the United States’ goal to reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. Of all the provinces polled, Quebec was most likely to support the goal, at 76%. The province showing the lowest level of support was Alberta, at 56%.

The following context was provided regarding the goal to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050:

“This past week an international summit of the world’s major economies gathered to discuss the issue of climate change. Canada/The United States, along with other countries, agreed to a goal of reaching Net Zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. This means any new carbon emissions entering Earth’s atmosphere will be offset by a reduction in emissions. Do you support or oppose the goal of Net Zero emissions for Canada/the United States?”

Quebec is the province most in favour of reaching Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

On average, 68% of Canadians support the plan to reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. Conversely, a far lower percentage of Americans feel the same, at 53%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.