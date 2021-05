72% of the adult population in Quebec has already been vaccinated or made their vaccine appointment.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has just announced that the province hit another COVID-19 vaccination record yesterday, with 110,000 people vaccinated in one day. This is over 7,000 vaccinations higher than the previous record of 102,700 set on May 6.

Dubé also confirmed that the “Youth Week” for vaccinations has been going well, with 50% of the 25 to 29 demographic already vaccinated or making their appointments. 72% of the adult population in Quebec has already been vaccinated with at least one dose or made their vaccine appointment.

As of yesterday at 5 p.m., vaccinations in Quebec opened up to the 18 to 24 demographic. Yesterday, the province also hit the milestone of 4 million administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

💉Une autre journée record hier: 110K doses administrées!



La semaine des jeunes continue de bien aller: chez les 25-29, 50% ont été vaccinés ou pris rdv.



💉Une autre journée record hier: 110K doses administrées!

La semaine des jeunes continue de bien aller: chez les 25-29, 50% ont été vaccinés ou pris rdv.

C'est ce matin qu'on ouvre officiellement au dernier groupe, les 18+. Merci de faire la différence 👉https://t.co/vtohYHD7kw

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

