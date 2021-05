A record number of vaccination appointments are being made across the province.

Over 500K vaccine appointments have been made in Quebec since Thurs.

Vaccinations in Quebec have been accelerating at record rates, especially since the province announced that it would start opening up vaccinations to the general population.

Since Thursday, there have been over half a million vaccine appointments made across Quebec, which according to Health Minister Christian Dubé is a record number of appointments in the given timeframe.

On Friday, Quebec opened up its vaccination appointments to the 50 – 59 demographic; today, the province is opening up vaccinations to citizens aged 45 to 49.

Dans les derniers jours, la prise de rdv a atteint des records :



✅ Plus d’un demi-million de rendez-vous ont été pris depuis jeudi.



To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

