Thousands of people were out in Montreal yesterday protesting the lockdown.

Montreal was home to numerous protests yesterday, including an anti-capitalist protest at Jarry Park and an anti-lockdown protest at the Olympic Stadium, where protesters numbered in the thousands. The SPVM has announced that Montreal police handed out 34 tickets during the protest at the Olympic Stadium: 28 related to public health and 6 related to municipal regulations.

Four arrests were made in all, and one police officer was injured.

For the latest figures on pandemic infractions and curfew tickets in Montreal, please see our weekly update.

Bilan de la #manifencours | Un RIG et 34 constats ont été remis (28 Loi sur la santé publique et 6 règlements municipaux). Il y a eu quatre arrestations et un policier a été blessé. https://t.co/PpDMCwIg23 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 2, 2021 Olympic Stadium protest: 34 tickets, 4 arrests, 1 injured Montreal police officer

For more on Montreal public health, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.