Montreal will experience an 11-degree jump in temperature between 5 and 6 p.m.

UPDATE 12:53 p.m. Today’s dramatic weather forecast for Montreal continues to change dramatically. The Weather Network’s current hourly forecast promises a more normal, gradual increase in temperature over the course of the afternoon.

According to the Weather Network, Montreal is due for a jump of 11 degrees (humidex included) between 5 and 6 p.m. The temperature is expected to increase from 19 to 27 during that hour — with the wind-chill/humidex (“feels like”) taken into account, it will be 18 at 5 p.m. and 29 at 6 p.m. Looks like this week’s heat wave is kicking off dramatically.

Montreal will experience an 11-degree jump in temperature between 5 and 6 p.m.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.