The 24th International AIDS Conference has found a host city. AIDS 2022 will take place at Montreal’s Palais des congrès.

The conference is expected to be one of the Palais’s top five most attended events in the venue’s nearly-40-year-history. It is projected to generate $20.7-million for Montreal’s tourism industry.

This is the second time that the event will take place in Montreal. The city previously hosted the 5th International AIDS Conference in 1989. It was there that 300 protesters gathered at the opening ceremony, to push the government for further involvement and awareness about HIV/AIDS. The 1989 conference received widespread international news coverage.

“The City of Montreal is firmly committed to the HIV response and it is with pride that we will host AIDS 2022. The announcement of the coming of this large-scale event, which made history in 1989, gives new impetus to the relaunch of the city. Montreal, as a convention city, is recognized around the world and I am happy to see that the COVID-19 pandemic has not dampened the enthusiasm of conventioneers towards our beautiful city.” —Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

