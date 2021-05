A photo has been circulating on Twitter of the mayor sitting on a terrasse yesterday with too many people.

Mayor Valérie Plante has just responded to a photo that was shared on Twitter yesterday of her sitting with a group of people on a terrasse, while not wearing a mask. The mayor claims that the chef of the establishment and two members of her team came to sit with her for a few minutes, and that she should have put her mask back on.

“Yes it is my mistake. I was eating with a friend, and the chef and two members of my team came to sit with us for a few minutes. We should have put our masks back on. It shows that we must be vigilant and that we are not immune from an error despite our good intentions.” —Valérie Plante

Currently, the regulation says that two people from two different households may sit together on a terrasse.

Oui c'est mon erreur. Je mangeais avec une amie, et le chef et deux membres de mon équipe sont venus s'asseoir avec nous qqs minutes. On aurait du remettre nos masques. Ça montre qu'on doit être vigilants et qu'on n'est pas à l'abri d'une erreur malgré nos bonnes intentions.

