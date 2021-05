Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced this morning that new funding for bars and restaurants in the city will be revealed tomorrow, and that the city hopes to open up terrasses on June 1.

“We are in discussion with our health partners to plan the opening of the terrasses. The city hopes for an opening on June 1, if Public Health permits, in reduced capacity and in compliance with health rules.“ —Mayor Valérie Plante

(2/2) Nous sommes en discussion avec nos partenaires de la Santé pour planifier l’ouverture des terrasses. La @MTL_Ville espère une ouverture le 1er juin, si la Santé publique le permet, en capacité réduite et dans le respect des règles sanitaires. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 6, 2021 Montreal hopes to open terrasses on June 1

In a press conference this morning, Quebec Premier François Legault said that a reopening roadmap for the province is being worked out in conjunction with public health. He suggested that it would be similar to that of Saskatchewan, which forecasts reopenings and easing of restrictions based on the percentages of vaccinated people in different age groups. In that plan, bars and restaurants reopen (max. six people per table) after 70% of the 40+ age group have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Legault noted, however, that the Quebec plan will also take into account the rate of COVID-19 infection and daily case numbers.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.