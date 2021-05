The late-night TV host is matching donations that Montrealers are making with their purchases of special edition pizzas.

After U.S. late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel pledged to match donations to their fundraiser efforts last week, Montreal pop-up vendor Curfew Pizza is back with a special edition pizza for charity on Friday, May 28. As always, 100% of proceeds will be donated to local homeless support organization Resilience Montreal and Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB), which aids people with eating disorders.

This week’s special-edition pizza is Salsiccia e Friarielli, featuring spicy Italian sausage, rapini, fior di latte, asiago, garlic oil and aleppo pepper, prepared a Neapolitan-style: with thin crust, cooked in under 90 seconds at 485-degree heat. Liu uses “00 flour from Italy, local fresh mozzarella and organic tomatoes from California.” The high heat, Liu explains, “results in a light and airy cornicione with a unique charring pattern: leopard spotting.”

Curfew Pizza was founded this year by Pat Liu, a McGill grad, food scientist and coffee specialist turned pizzaiolo. He makes pizzas available most weekends by lottery, and makes special-edition batches to benefit local charities about three times per month.

“Let’s show everyone how generous we are, how we take care of our community, and how we support our neighbours in tough times!“

For more about Curfew Pizza and to reserve a pizza for pick-up on Friday night, please visit the website.

