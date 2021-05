There have been 125,604 known infections of COVID-19 in the city. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Québec, as of 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, there have been 125,604 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 308 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there are 1,101 new cases across the province, with 578 hospitalizations (-14 from the previous day), 159 (-5) of which are in ICU. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on April 30) below:

BOROUGH OR RELATED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED, LAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES, LAST 14 DAYS CASE RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE, LAST 14 DAYS CUMULATIVE NUMBER OF CASES, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic – Cartierville 24 287 213.8 9,876 7,356.7 Anjou 9 86 201.0 3,368 7,869.9 Baie-D’Urfé 0 <5 np 84 2,197.2 Beaconsfield <5 20 103.5 436 2,256.3 Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 25 316 189.8 11,321 6,798.6 Côte-Saint-Luc <5 59 181.8 2,661 8,200.8 Dollard des Ormeaux <5 114 233.1 2,618 5 353.9 Dorval <5 27 142.3 775 4083.2 Hampstead -1 13 186.4 376 5,392.2 Kirkland <5 30 148.9 684 3394.4 Lachine -1 56 125.9 2,843 6,390.3 LaSalle 15 251 326.6 5,270 6 857.2 L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève <5 43 233.5 1,023 5555.9 Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 13 221 162.5 8,371 6,154.1 Montreal East <5 6 np 264 6,857.1 Montreal-North 18 194 230.3 8,632 10,247.6 Montreal West 0 <5 np 167 3,306.9 Mont Royal <5 32 157.8 1,093 5,390.6 Outremont 6 39 162.8 1 229 5 130.7 Pierrefonds – Roxboro 14 184 265.5 3 965 5 721.7 Plateau-Mont-Royal 16 220 211.5 4,402 4 232.7 Pointe-Claire <5 35 111.5 1,010 3,218.6 Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles 14 184 172.4 8,615 8,070.8 Rosemont – La Petite Patrie 16 181 129.7 6 765 4,846.3 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 <5 np 132 2,662.4 Saint Laurent 33 414 418.9 7,771 7,863.2 Saint-Leonard 11 220 281.0 7,448 9,511.5 Senneville 0 0 – 22 2,388.7 South West 10 115 147.2 3,630 4,644.9 Verdun <5 58 83.8 3,028 4,373.9 Ville-Marie 9 128 143.5 4,475 5,018.5 Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension 38 318 221.1 10,405 7,233.1 Westmount 0 14 68.9 692 3,406.9 Territory to be confirmed 6 44 – 1,845 – Montreal total 297 3,919 189.7 125,296 6,065.7

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), please click here. For a map of the distribution of cases across the country, please click here.

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood